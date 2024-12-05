MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HII opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.29 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

