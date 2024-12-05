MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,272 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in FOX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,706,000 after buying an additional 597,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after purchasing an additional 481,267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 44,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 492,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FOX Stock Down 0.2 %

FOX stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.