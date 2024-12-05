MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,303 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SLM worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SLM by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,687,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,248,000 after buying an additional 119,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SLM by 23.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,453,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after buying an additional 859,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SLM by 3,800.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,406,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after buying an additional 2,344,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 107.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,366,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after buying an additional 1,224,015 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,292.50. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

