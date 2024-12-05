MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FRT opened at $113.74 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

