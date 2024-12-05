MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 308.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in RH by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RH opened at $376.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.32. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $398.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. TD Cowen increased their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

