MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,998 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,774,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,664. This trade represents a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,675 shares of company stock worth $2,235,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

