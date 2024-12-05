MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 49.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6,578.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 73.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,187.04. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

