MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,872,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,694,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.8 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

