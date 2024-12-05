MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,159,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 973,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $95.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

