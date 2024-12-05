MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 927 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Solventum alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 22.6% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 51,533 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 13.5% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 497,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,670,000 after acquiring an additional 59,059 shares during the period.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.