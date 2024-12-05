MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 927 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 22.6% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 51,533 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 13.5% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 497,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,670,000 after acquiring an additional 59,059 shares during the period.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
