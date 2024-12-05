MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Moelis & Company worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 46,226 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,433,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 804,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

