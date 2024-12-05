MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,838 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,156 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 110.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tapestry by 75.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Tapestry by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

TPR opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

