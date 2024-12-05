MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 661.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 211.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,196,612.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $859,596.80. The trade was a 58.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $532,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,412.86. This represents a 25.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,739. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $172.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

