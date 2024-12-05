MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.58%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 41.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. This represents a 20.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

