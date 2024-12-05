MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Polaris by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,371,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Polaris by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 44.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 311.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Down 2.8 %

Polaris stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PII

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.