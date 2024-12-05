MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $248.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average is $240.71. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at $150,438,302.43. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

