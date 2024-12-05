Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 5761368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Microchip Technology Stock Down 5.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Featured Stories
