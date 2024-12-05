Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 5761368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

