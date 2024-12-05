Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Modine Manufacturing



Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

