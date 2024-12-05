Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

