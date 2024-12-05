Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
