Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Critical Survey

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nano Labs and nLIGHT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $11.06 million 5.59 -$35.70 million N/A N/A nLIGHT $203.06 million 2.68 -$41.67 million ($1.03) -10.90

Risk and Volatility

Nano Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT -24.16% -19.53% -15.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nano Labs and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00 nLIGHT 0 0 3 0 3.00

nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 43.96%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Nano Labs.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

