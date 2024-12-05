Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Stock Price Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.12. 1,362,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 584% from the average session volume of 198,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Netcapital Trading Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.32.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($5.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($4.48). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 196.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.