Noble Financial Has Optimistic Outlook of AZZ Q1 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZZ in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of AZZ opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. AZZ has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 3,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

