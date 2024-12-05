Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.56.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

