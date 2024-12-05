Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $773,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in NU by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at $856,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NU stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

