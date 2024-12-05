Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nutrien by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 164.4% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,683,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,075 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,006,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 167,312 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,990,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,970,000 after acquiring an additional 446,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,145,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,985,000 after acquiring an additional 399,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

