Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.07.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.03, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $16,754,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Okta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

