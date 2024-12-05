Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Oliveda International Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Oliveda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.