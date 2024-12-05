Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
