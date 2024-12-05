Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ooma has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $412.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 64.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 33.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

