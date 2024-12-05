Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,351,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,536,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,543,000 after buying an additional 101,278 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $85.42 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

