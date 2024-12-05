Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Perrigo worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 675.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 845,470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 655,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 36.8% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 182,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

