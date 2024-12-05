Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Trading Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

