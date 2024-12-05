Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Plexus were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Plexus by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 614.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 1,546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $167.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $169.56.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,223.37. This trade represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $722,090.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,284.26. The trade was a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,591 shares of company stock worth $5,143,375 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

