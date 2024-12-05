Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,678,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,244,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,531,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $373.96 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

