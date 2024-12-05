PSQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,691 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,087% compared to the typical volume of 129 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at PSQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kelly Lynn Loeffler acquired 1,203,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,203,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PSQ stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of PSQ worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Stock Down 38.3 %

Shares of PSQH stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. PSQ has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.17.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 404.92% and a negative net margin of 227.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PSQ will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

See Also

