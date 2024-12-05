Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. The trade was a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock worth $2,356,562 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

PEG opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.