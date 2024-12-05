Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $91.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,392.95. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,446.96. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,493 shares of company stock worth $196,863. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,788,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Q2 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $110.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. Q2 has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $112.82.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

