Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 33.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

