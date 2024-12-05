Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 17,104 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177,557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 37.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 255.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 158,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

