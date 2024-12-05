Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 17,779 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,672,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,411,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 59,418 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently -872.73%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

