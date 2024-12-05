Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 1,900 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,649.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.