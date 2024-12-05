Quantbot Technologies LP Has $233,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,514 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 54.6% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,967 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 785,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 329,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth about $2,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

