Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vale by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

