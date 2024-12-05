Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 703 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESLT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT opened at $247.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.99. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $255.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

