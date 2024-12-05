Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $268,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SLM by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,292.50. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

