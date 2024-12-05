Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 129,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 81,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Quarterhill Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

