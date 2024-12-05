Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in November

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Quest Critical Metals Stock Performance
Quest Critical Metals stock opened at 0.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.06 and a 200-day moving average of 0.09. Quest Critical Metals has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.34.
About Quest Critical Metals
