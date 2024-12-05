Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in November

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Quest Critical Metals Stock Performance

Quest Critical Metals stock opened at 0.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.06 and a 200-day moving average of 0.09. Quest Critical Metals has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.34.

About Quest Critical Metals

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

