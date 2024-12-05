Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Radius Recycling in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.92. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radius Recycling will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -8.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $301,889.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,962.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 23.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182,435 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the third quarter worth $922,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 8.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 630,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 78.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

