Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.73. 414,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 471,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.